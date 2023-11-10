Sip and Paint in the Mansion on November 15

November marks the beginning of holiday celebrations. Create something beautiful for your holiday tables or home décor by painting the beautiful and original “Autumn Fields” design on your choice of glassware.

Join Anita Martin Nov. 15, from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. Perfect for beginners, this design features stipple technique, and curved lines in beautiful autumn colors. Glassware choices for this class are stemless wine, red or white wine stemware, or a medium height vase.

The cost for the class is $35 per person. Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your glassware. All instructions and supplies for one person to paint are included in your fee.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com, or by contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks #1039 Building Fund.