Will Heveland to run as a write-in for Nichols Highway Superintendent position

Will Heveland, of Nichols, N.Y., recently announced he will be in the running as a Write-In Candidate in the Nov. 7 General Election for the Highway Superintendent position.

As with every other write-in, Heveland is not on the ballot and he is running as a write-in, requiring his name to be physically written in the bottom right-hand corner.

Ray Thetga Jr. is currently running unopposed for Nichols Highway Superintendent on the ballot.

Heveland has 15 years of experience working in the highway department, spending the last four years as the current Nichols Highway Superintendent.

“I have made a lot of improvements to town roads and in changing the way we do things, using different techniques, using different materials and processes that are more modern and up to date. Anyone that uses town roads has had to notice a difference in the work that has been done in the last four years; if not the road they live on, a road that they travel to get there.”

Other efforts highlighted in Heveland’s campaign announcement include the replacement of many pieces of equipment, some of which were over 30 years old and undersized to have more reliable, efficient, and safer equipment.

Working for higher wages, Heveland credits his efforts to earning his highway crew a more respectable wage that puts them in line with neighboring towns, is a boost to morale, and will increase pride in the work performed and will attract experienced future employees.

He added, in the announcement, “I want to give the voters the option of choosing a person that has some knowledge, experience, good work ethics, has actually worked for a highway department and has done the job of highway superintendent. The town has made a lot of progress in the last 4 years with the roads and infrastructure. I would like to continue moving forward.”

The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.