Tioga County to Participate in Operation Green Light in Support of Local Veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Chair of the Tioga County Legislature, Martha Sauerbrey, announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from Nov. 6 thru Nov. 12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting the country in support of military veterans. The initiative, led by the New York State Association of Counties in collaboration with the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

The campaign, first launched in 2021 as a collaboration between the NYSAC, the NYS County Executives’ Association, and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, has grown into a national effort led outside of New York by the National Association of Counties (NACo), which adopted the campaign in 2022, leading to the participation of more than 300 municipal governments last year.

“Our Tioga County Veterans Office has been doing an excellent job providing services and support for our Tioga County Veterans,” stated Sauerbrey, adding, “This year, our Veterans Office has obtained green light bulbs to distribute to residents. The public is welcome to stop by the Veterans Office at 56 Main Street to pick up a light bulb (while supplies last) for your porch or window to show support for this project.”

Residents, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

“By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” added Sauerbrey.

“Operation Green Light gives government leaders, businesses and individuals a way to reach out and let members of the veteran community know what we’re with them and that we appreciate all that they have done to protect our country and our way of life,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

He added, “With hundreds of counties across New York and the nation coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”