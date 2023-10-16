A Taste of fall at Newark Valley’s 42nd Annual Apple Festival

Newark Valley’s 42nd annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 7 and 8 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located at 9241 Route 38, Newark Valley, N.Y., took place last weekend for the community to enjoy.

This year’s festival included food, vendors, live music, kids activities, and much more. There was something for everyone, and not even the less than stellar weather slowed down locals or Festival lovers alike.