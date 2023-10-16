A Taste of fall at Newark Valley’s 42nd Annual Apple Festival

Newark Valley’s 42nd annual Apple Festival, held Oct. 7 and 8 at the Bement-Billings Farmstead, located at 9241 Route 38, Newark Valley, N.Y., took place last weekend for the community to enjoy.
Historic Interpreter Douglas Weeks, a.k.a. “Yesterday’s Gentlemen” and a member of the “Time Travelers,” was giving onlookers a glimpse into an early 1800s wilderness store while portraying storekeeper John Shepard, and educating them on various items traded and “natural cures” of the time period – many of which Weeks had on display. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This year’s festival included food, vendors, live music, kids activities, and much more. There was something for everyone, and not even the less than stellar weather slowed down locals or Festival lovers alike.
Pictured are items reminiscent of the time period displayed for trade. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
On display are “nature cures” from the time period. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Apple Annie, pictured, cheerfully portrays a character reminiscent of the time period, while passing out recipes to festival goers. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured are Andrew and Stacy, offering samples of fresh made apple butter. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Andrew slowly cooks down the apples used to produce their fresh made apple butter. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured are Stacy Hoyt and Cheryl Canister of the Newark Valley Historical Society; the co-chairs are two of many prominent volunteers that keep the festivities running smoothly. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The Smith family stands in front of their apple cider press, originally built by Clark Smith in 1982 and ultimately refurbished and donated by the Clark Family in 2018. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is the press in action, which is an annual tradition at the festival. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Beautiful, delicious apples, waiting to be turned into fresh pressed apple cider. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Bernd J. Krause stands alongside a small sample of his traditional and custom mountain dulcimers, which he has been building for over 40 years. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
