Candor Festival celebrates Fall!

Candor’s 25 annual Fall Festival, presented by the Candor Chamber of Commerce, was held Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at various locations throughout Candor, N.Y., offering special events and activities at various locations.
Phil Jordan, in conjunction with the Candor Historical Society, offers a Sunday only event, guided by Jordan himself. A walk and commentary on Candor’s past residents was presented by Jordan last Sunday through Maple Grove Cemetery, located along Route 96B. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The event also offered the 32nd Annual Woodcarving Show at the Candor Fire Hall and the annual cemetery walk with Phil Jordan. Be sure to check out more photos below!
Family and friends gather at the petting zoo portion of festivities being held at Side Hill Acres Dairy Goat Farm and Store, Located at 79 Spencer Rd. These folks were gearing up for what undoubtedly turned out to be a busy and fun-filled day. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The family farm tour guides pose with one of the many goats that festival goers were able to interact with in the family’s goat barn. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
This curious goat would not take no for an answer. This goat inevitably had its moment of fame. Like many of the goats and other animals that festival goers were able to interact with, they loved the attention. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Located at 58 Main St. in the front of the Candor EMS building you could find the New Quilters on the Block Quilt Show, Raffle, and Silent Auction. Pictured above, this team of talented ladies poses for a photograph in front of the quilt up for auction. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is a table set up for both free books on quilting and a memorial for Kathryn R. Miller. Miller was a member of New Quilter’s that joined in 2002, and was a member until her passing on March 3, 2023. It was said that she was a kind and generous woman. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Keeping with the season, the ladies of New Quilter’s on the Block had numerous handcrafted, stuffed, fabric pumpkins on display throughout the quilt show. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is Eduard Atayan, owner and artist at Atayan Woodcarving. Edurad was demonstrating his craft on the lawn of the Candor Fire Station, located at 74 Owego Rd. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured are Eduard’s carvings on display. All beautifully done by chainsaw and hand painted. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
ere’s pride carving, titled Up-Up and Away, was displayed on a revolving table and had an interesting and educational back-story to accompany it. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Published Wood Sculptor Randy Conner holds up issue #102 of Woodcarving Magazine, alongside his carving that landed him the cover. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Be the first to comment on "Candor Festival celebrates Fall!"