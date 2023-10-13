Safe boating course open to the public

The Susquenango Sail & Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons is offering an eight hour boating safety course, America’s Boating Course®, at the Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City, for five consecutive Mondays, Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 from 7-9 p.m. The Final exam will take place on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The charge for course materials and exam is $50.

America’s Boating Course® provides you with basic boating knowledge including types of boats and their uses, boating laws (both federal and state), safety equipment (both required and recommended), navigation rules, adverse conditions, communications, trailering, knots, and water sport topics.

Upon completion, you will receive a USPS Boating Safety Certificate to operate recreational boats including Personal Watercraft (a.k.a. jet skis). Obtaining this certificate is mandatory for all PWC operators, regardless of age.

The certificate is recognized by all states and satisfies New York State’s Brianna Law, which will be requiring all operators or motorized vessels to have a boating safety certificate by Jan. 1, 2025.

For additional details and pre-registration, visit www.susquenango.org, contact Education Officer Les Smith at (607) 797-7391, or email to edofficer@susquenango.org.