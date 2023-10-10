Senior Citizen News

The Athens Senior Citizens club met at the Fortune Buffet at noon on Sept. 13 for their luncheon meeting. Ted Benjamin said grace before they ate.

They had three guests; Pat Coleman, Douglas Mapes, and Larry Raymond, with Larry joining the group.

They honored their September birthdays; Gerald Leahy (3), Merna Colwell (5), Lucille Chrispell (14), and Nancy Smith (17).

The club sent a donation to Valley United Presbyterian Church in memory of Sandra Keener. They prayed for the absent members who were ill, at doctor appointments, or away.

On Oct. 11, the meeting will be at noon at the Airport Senior Community Hall with a dish to pass lunch. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month, and new members are always welcome.