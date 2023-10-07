Ribbon Cutting welcomes Perfectly Imperfect Creations

On Sept. 23, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce welcomed one of Berkshire’s newest businesses to the community, Perfectly Imperfect Creations. Located behind the Smits home on Route 38 in Berkshire, this quaint shop offers products with a focus on local.

According to owner Wendy Smits, they purchased the old Son’s Hall in 2020, and at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The original structure, which serves as the family’s home, was built and opened as Son’s Hall in 1845.

Sitting just beyond the former hall, their residence, sits a mini-barn that is filled to the brim with products produced and handmade with local resources. Resin figures, wall hangings, candles, lotions and soaps are just a few of the items found at Perfectly Imperfect Creations.

Smits noted that other vendors have joined in, offering woodwork, handmade dolls, rugs, and much more!

Smits learned her craft after she joined Young Living, and from watching “a lot of YouTube videos”, and now enjoys working out of her home. In total, Smits stated that there are five crafters now involved in the shop, to include herself.

Her husband, Raymond Smits, is working to put new shelves in the shop as additional products are added to the inventory. And with the grand opening celebration coinciding with the ribbon cutting ceremony last Saturday, the shop is now open Thursday and Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As for the actual ribbon cutting, Wendy Smits called it bittersweet; sweet because a dream is coming to fruition, bitter because her father couldn’t be there to see it all come together.

“My dad would have been proud of my resin products; he couldn’t believe the things I could make with it” said Smits, referring to the late Bryce (Butch) Partridge, well known at one time for his barbecues in Slaterville.

“He always watched me when I worked to create things and I’m just so sad he couldn’t be here to see this,” she added.

Wendy’s parents owned the former Poor Shots in Berkshire, operating the watering hole for six years. When her father passed away the business was sold back to one of the original members of 24 Poor Shots, another known name for the establishment.

But back in Berkshire, and residing in a late century structure that the family now calls home, Wendy Smits is living out her dream.

To learn more, you can find them on Facebook or call (607) 657-2752 for more information.