Halloween in ‘The Flats’; Sign Ups begin for Trunk-or-Treat event in Owego

Croton Hose Co. #3, home of the Flat Rats, will be hosting their annual “candy check” for trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening, Oct. 31. New this year, a Trunk-or-Treat is also planned.

Trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by the fire station, located at 8 Talcott St. in Owego, between 5 and 8 p.m. and then stroll through the Trunk-or-Treat adjacent to the station.

To ensure the safety of our community’s children, local law enforcement, including the OPD and K-9 Maggie, will be on hand to inspect candy. The event is also an opportunity to meet your Owego Police Department.

Croton Hose Co. #3 is inviting the community to sign up and participate in a Trunk-or-Treat, which will be set up in the lane between George and Talcott Streets between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Businesses nearby have authorized use of the space for Halloween evening.

Interested individuals are asked to contact Judy Hartman at (607) 972-8516 for information. A limited number, and about twenty vehicles, will be able to sign up for the event.

Be sure to dress yourself and your vehicles in a festive and creative Halloween style, too, because Croton Hose is planning prizes for the “Best Trunks” at the event!

Candy will also be distributed inside the fire station on Talcott Street. Seasonal treats like cider and donuts, as well as hot coffee and cocoa, will be served.

And be on the lookout as the Flat Rats firemen might dress up for the occasion, too!

One hundred or more trick-or-treaters have been a part of the Flat Rats Halloween Night in past years. It is a fun way to be a part of your community.

Croton Hose Co. #3 was founded in 1844, and continues to carry on a proud tradition.

Located in the “Flats” area of the Village of Owego, the nickname “Flat Rats” is an affectionate name bestowed to the area residents that live in that section of the village.