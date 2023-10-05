Vendors wanted for Rotary’s November Craft Fair

To all local artisans, craftspeople and vendors of homemade farm goods and foods, be sure to reserve a booth to display your items for shoppers at the Owego Rotary Craft Fair, set for Sunday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

For details and a vendor application, email to craftfair@owegorotary.org. Shoppers enter free, and the date coincides with the popular Sunday Owego Elks Emporium Market. Two events at the same location offer increased visibility and create higher traffic. The large number of displays and wide variety of items will offer shoppers a unique selection, just in time for holiday shopping.

Owego Rotary’s event not only benefits local artisans and appreciative shoppers, but also contributes to the global effort to finally eradicate polio. Owego Rotary will donate all proceeds from the event to The Rotary Foundation campaign to ‘END POLIO NOW’, as Rotary is committed to helping achieve a polio-free world as soon as possible.