Donut Art Lab taking shape; Unique event planned for September 29 at TAC

On Friday, Sept. 29, from 6-7 p.m., the Tioga Arts Council will present a Donut Art Lab with Tioga Arts Council’s Supporting Artist and Educator, Jessica Petrylak. The art lab will take place at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Children will work from a provided donut as a still-life object to create a larger-than-life multi-media donut cutout. After creating, children will be able to snack on their treat. Dress for a mess!

Suggested age for participation is five to 10 years old. The workshop is free for TAC supporters, and $10 for not-yet-supporters. Register at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops, or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com with the child’s name, age, parent or guardian name, phone number, email, payment (if applicable), and specify whether or not you are a TAC Supporter.

Jessica Petrylak is an artist, arts advocate, and community educator with over five years of experience working with area children at every age and experience level. Jessica believes that an artistically enriched childhood helps build future leaders for tomorrow.

Join them for this delicious workshop!