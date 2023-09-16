Broome County Attorney Cheryl Insigna nominated for election to New York State Supreme Court 

Last month, approximately 100 Delegates and other leaders from across ten Southern Tier and Central New York counties met in Binghamton to formally nominate the Republican candidate for State Supreme Court in the Sixth Judicial District. The Delegates unanimously selected Broome County attorney Cheryl Insinga to run as the Party’s candidate in this November’s election. The vacancy in this office was created by the pending retirement of Judge Jeffrey Tait.

The Sixth Judicial District encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties. The position serves nearly 750,000 residents across these counties and is among the most important courts within our legal system. The decisions made in State Supreme Court on civil, municipal and criminal matters can affect every New Yorker.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to have earned the unanimous nomination of respected Delegates from across the many counties of this judicial district,” said Insinga. “The individuals who appear in State Supreme Court deserve to be heard by a judge with knowledge, experience, compassion and impartiality. I’m running for this position to bring my decades of relevant experience and qualifications to serve all those whose circumstances may place them in State Supreme Court.”

Insinga was nominated at the mid-August convention by Broome County Legislature Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds, who stated, “I’ve known Cheryl for decades and have seen her exceptional legal skills at work for the people and organizations that she has ably represented. There’s no question in my mind that Cheryl is the best candidate for this position and I look forward to joining many others to help her get elected this fall.”

Insinga has 25 years of legal experience and has practiced in State Supreme Court. She currently serves as a partner at the Binghamton-based law firm Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, where she has worked for the past 16 years. She was a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and is its Public Law Practice Group Co-Leader.

Her primary focus at the firm is representing schools, towns, villages, counties, authorities, fire/EMS agencies and other municipal entities. Aside from legal representation, she provides training and educational seminars to municipal clients and has presented to the Broome County Bar Association and Association of Towns, among other organizations. She has also served as an Adjunct Instructor of School Law and Ethics at Binghamton University.

Earlier in her career, Insinga served in the public sector as Special Counsel in the New York State Senate, Executive Deputy Broome County Clerk, and First Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Binghamton. She also worked for several years at the law office of O’Connor, Gacioch, Pope & Tait, where she served alongside retiring State Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Tait before he was elected to the bench.

Insinga has also dedicated considerable efforts to volunteer to help others in her community, including serving on the Boards of Directors of the Greater Binghamton Education Outreach Program, Southern Tier AIDS Program and Broome County IDA and LDC. In 2022, Insinga received the Stanley B. Reiter Award at the Broome County Bar Association’s Annual Law Day in recognition of her extraordinary service to the Association.

A graduate of Catholic University of America and the University of Buffalo School of Law, Insinga, 49, resides in Vestal. She is admitted to the Bar in the State of New York Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department; Northern District of New York, Federal Court; Supreme Court of New Jersey; and United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Federal Court.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.