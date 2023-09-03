Endwell resident Named President of International Business Organization;

In a career-capstone event that reflects his longstanding commitment to public service and career development, Floyd Walton Roper III, better known as “Wally,” has been inaugurated as the President of the International Association of Workforce Professionals (IAWP). With multifaceted expertise and decades of experience, Wally brings with him an accomplished record of achievement and a commitment to enriching the field of workforce development.

Wally was born and raised in Binghamton, N.Y. A product of Binghamton public schools, he continued his education at Broome Community College and then received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the State University of New York at Oswego. His initial foray into the working world was in the insurance industry. He then transitioned to broadcasting, adding a unique set of skills to his resume while working for local radio stations WNBF and WINR.

In 1994, Wally made a pivotal career switch to public service, starting as an Employment Counselor at Broome County Social Services. He then joined the New York State Department of Labor where he quickly ascended the ranks. By 2004 he was promoted to Supervisor / Specialist in Operations Support at the Glendale Telephone Claims Center. In this role, he not only served as an employer liaison but also utilized his broadcasting skills as the “Voice of New York,” recording the interactive voice response (IVR) prompts for the Unemployment Insurance system and several other divisions within the Department of Labor.

Wally’s engagement with the community goes beyond his professional achievements. He is a Life Member of the Endwell Fire Department and has served as its Fire Police Captain for several years. Wally and his wife, Mary Jury Roper, who met while working at the WINR radio station, have been community anchors. For over two decades they have co-emceed the Vestal Community Chorus concerts, embodying their love for community engagement and the arts. Wally and Mary are both members of the Board of Directors of the Johnson City (NY) Senior Center.

Wally has been a member of IAWP since 1999, serving in various capacities including President, Vice President, and Awards Chair of the New York chapter. His recent elevation to President of the international body reaffirms his commitment to the development and improvement of workforce professionals globally.

Formed in 1913, the International Association of Workforce Professionals (IAWP) is a non-profit educational association, exclusively dedicated to workforce professionals, with a rich tradition and history of contributions to workforce excellence. To learn more, visit iawponline.org or email to info@iawponline.org.