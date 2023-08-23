Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 7, 2023 through Aug. 13, 2023 there were 118 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Caleb E. Spencer, age 26 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Third Degree – Weight of more then 16 ounces (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Third Degree – Weight of Concentrated Cannabis more then 5 ounces (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Spencer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Bryan N. Morris, age 28 of Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for Three Counts of Child Endangerment (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a disturbance on Chestnut Street. Morris was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.