Price Chopper / Market 32 issues Voluntary Recall of ‘Corner To Corner’ Pizza

Price Chopper / Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made “corner to corner” pizzas, manufactured on July 2, 2023. The products are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, has advised that foreign materials, fragments of a conveyor belt used in the manufacturing process, may be found in the dough.

There are no known harmful side effects from the products, but customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper / Market 32 store for a full refund.

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper / Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.

For more information, contact Price Chopper / Market 32 at 1-800-666-7667 or by email to consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.