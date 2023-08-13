Pastor’s Thoughts: About Serving

We live in a very self-centered “what can you do for me” kind of world. Everybody’s “looking out for number one.” In work relationships, in family relationships, in friendships, and in politics at every level – the focus is on self, personal wealth, and personal power.

That’s part of our nature. We all have a desire to be the one making the decisions. We long to be the one who is in control. Even the disciples of Jesus were subject to this desire. They were hoping that Christ was going to establish an earthly kingdom, and they were jockeying for what they anticipated would be the prime positions in the coming kingdom. They often argued among themselves about who would have the most authority (Mark 9:34, Luke 22:24). James and John even requested of Him, “Grant us that we may sit, one on Your right hand and the other on Your left, in Your glory.” (Mark 10:37)

As you can imagine, that request didn’t exactly sit well with the other disciples!

Jesus challenged His disciples that His kingdom (a spiritual one, not an earthly one) would be governed by a very different set of values.

“… Jesus called them to Himself and said to them, ‘You know that those who are considered rulers over the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you shall be your servant. And whoever of you desires to be first shall be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.’” (Mark 10:42-45)

Christ told His disciples it was about giving, not getting. They should set themselves to serving rather than being served. And He stated that His very purpose was to give of Himself rather than have others serve Him.

Then, to emphasize His teaching, at the “Last Supper” and the night before His crucifixion, Jesus grabbed a basin of water and a towel and proceeded to wash their dirt-covered feet! He performed for them the most menial of all tasks to show them, and us, how we should serve each other. It was a selfless object lesson I’m sure they never forgot.

What if we had that same servant attitude? What would it be like if we gave of ourselves to meet the needs of those around us? What if we were as worried about others’ needs as we were our own? That was Paul’s challenge to the Philippians: “Let each of you look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others.” (Phil. 2:4)

Our homes, our workplaces, our churches, our entire society would be transformed by this principle.

Can I challenge you today to be the one to take the initiative? Will you be bold enough to make the first move? Don’t demand of others. Give of yourself. Serve your family in love, ministering to all their needs. Serve your coworkers, making their job easier even as you work diligently at your own. Serve in your church, not out of what you get from it, but for the sake of what you can give to it. Serve your community, looking beyond the walls of your own home for those who you can serve. Don’t wait for somebody else to lead the way. You blaze the trail and set the example.

In Christ’s kingdom, serving was the way to greatness. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. echoed that principle when he said; “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”

I think you’ll also find that the road of service leads to happiness. Giving of ourselves for the benefit of others brings a joy and satisfaction that is greater than anything money could buy.

Booker T. Washington observed, “Those who are the happiest are those who do the most for others.”

Ready to serve? Jesus set the example. Follow Him!