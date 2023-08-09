Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 24, 2023 through July 30, 2023 there were 95 calls for service, 13 traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Kevin J. Hopkins, age 42 of Endicott, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Hopkins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and Released on his Own Recognizance by Justice Townsend.

Gary A. Heffron Jr., age 37 of Gillett, Pa., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction (Felony), Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content above 0.08 with a Prior Conviction (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the First Degree under influence of Alcohol (Felony), Improper Exhaust (Violation), and Unregistered Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Heffron Jr. was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Dustin J. Hover, age 36 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle out of Ignition Interlock Restriction (Misdemeanor), and Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Main Street. Hover was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

David R. Mest, age 61 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a single vehicle Rollover Accident (with no injuries) on Fox Street. Mest was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Richard A. Chrysler, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Disturbance on Main Street. Chrysler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Spencer J. Davis, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (D – Felony) following an investigation of a Disturbance with Gun Shots Fired on Lackawanna Avenue. Davis was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.