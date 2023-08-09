Demo Derby action and more at the Tioga County Fair!

The Tioga County Fair, set for Aug 8-12 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y. will set the stage for this year’s Demolition Derby action! According to organizer Rob Browne, there were over 150 participants last year, and this year is expected to bring in the same number, or maybe higher.

Taking place on Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 11, admission to the grandstands for the 7 p.m. attraction is included in the $15 gate fee that offers access to the fair, the rides, and the demolition derby. On Friday, the popular Power Wheels Derby for youth will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Those participating in the demolition derby should arrive between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day to register. You can also sign up and find the rules, organizer contact, the derby schedule, and entry forms at www.tiogacofair.com/derby.htm.

Registration for the derby is $50 per car. The fee covers one car / driver and access to the pits, grandstands, and the fairgrounds. Everyone else is $30 to enter the pits. This year’s payouts and awards are to be determined, but will include trophies and money.

The schedule for the classes and heats are as follows. Wednesday, Aug. 9, will welcome 4 and 6-cylinder Stock Heats, 4 and 6-cylinder Modified Heats, a Junk Run with 4 and 6-cylinder trucks and minivans.

Friday, Aug. 11 will feature the Power Wheels, V8 Modified Class, 4 and 6-cylinder Stock, a Junk Run with 4 and 6-cylinder trucks and minivans, and a V8 Junk Run.

In the 4 to 6-cylinder Stock Class on both Wednesday and on Friday, the winner will earn $1,000, and $500 is awarded to second place.

In charitable fashion, a common characteristic among this tight-knit racing community, there will be a raffle of a Stock Compact car, built and donated by Rob Browne, which will benefit the Doug Worthing Family.

In August of 2017, Worthing was doing two things he liked to do, driving a racecar and helping a friend. A well-known dirt-track racer for over 30 years, and known as “The Junkyard Jet,” Worthing was severely injured while driving a vintage racecar in an exhibition race at the Tioga County Fair.

Now, and with a successful benefit held in July for the family, the built car, with “The Junkyard Jet” etched upon it, will be raffled to assist the Worthing family as they care for Doug during his continued recovery from the serious injuries sustained.

The car, presented at the July 16 benefit at the Moose Lodge, continues to be up for raffle, with tickets found on the Midway during fair week, and in the pit area by Shelly and Meredith on Wednesday and Friday evening.

Tickets are being sold for $10 a piece, and the drawing will take place prior to Friday night’s demolition derby. The lucky winner will enter that night, and as a showing for the Worthing’s and a continued effort to help out “The Junkyard Jet”.

“All of the raffle money will be going to the family,” said Browne, who donated the car for the raffle.

The Tioga County Fair will also be donating a portion of the gate fee on Friday evening to the Worthing Family, in a show of support.

“It’s a big demolition derby family,” said Browne, “and the Worthing’s are a huge part of it.”

Browne himself will be busy on derby night, performing inspections on cars with safety and enforcing the rules being of utmost importance.

“In the stock class,” Browne explained, “they are basically cars without windows, and we check to make sure there are no reinforced frames; and we check the cars for safety.”

For more information about the Tioga County Fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com/index.htm. Further questions about the derby can be directed to the organizer, Rob Browne, at (607) 201-3052.