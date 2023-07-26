Readers’ Column for the week of July 23, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I am an elderly woman and am looking for a teenage girl to help me with some light housework and companionship. I would appreciate it if she could possibly take me to do some errands or maybe to some doctor appointments, but only if she has access to a car. I certainly would enjoy the company, as my family does not live nearby. I live on a low income, but will gladly pay for her time. My number is (607) 687-5620.

~

The OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion is planned for Sept. 15 and 16, with a Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., Open Bar at 6 p.m., and Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, located at 2771 Waits Rd., Owego. For more information, call Jan at (607) 687-4317 or email to jnoliscpa@gmail.com.

~

I want to know if illegal immigrants are receiving Social Security checks every month. They never worked to receive them. If so, how much would they receive? I have worked 35 years to receive a Social Security check for $1,060 a month, which is peanuts.

~

Wonderful television last night – we loved the American Pickers with Chris Knickerbocker. I loved the whole thing, all three stories with that house. I hope there will be more. And Mike, he’s a good guy. We’ve always watched them. But to come to Owego, I hope there’s a second or third part or more of it. She was just a little sweetheart. I just loved the whole thing. Maybe they’ll come again.

~

What’s the point of a policeman investigating and arresting somebody, they handcuff them, they go to jail and they’re out in less than 24 hours? What’s the point of the police going through all that trouble when the person gets out over and over, repeatedly? You know, it’s a cycle.

~

Does Tioga County have an environmental control agency? I would like the number left in this column please, because we have problems. If these don’t get corrected, it could pollute our groundwater. Could someone please point me in the right direction?

~

Yeah, this is in reference to the person who put a comment in this column about sustainable energy, simply because it’s cheaper than fossil fuel. No, fossil fuel was cheap until Green Jeans took office, so they lied and put him in there. You want the windmills, then put them by your house and stop pestering everybody else about that junk. We don’t want it. They want us to put in windmills and solar panels. You just keep believing those idiots, and put that stuff around your home and stay away from ours!

~

Those who stand for Christ will be persecuted because Christ’s greatest enemy rules the world. But just as a small group of early believers stood against persecution, so we must be willing to stand for our faith with patience, endurance, and courage that Peter exhibited.

~

Coming into Owego the tourists get a great picture of the coolest town. I was shocked in the courtyard gazebo; the homeless are sleeping with their bags of cans and stuff. Next day I came through, they had a radio plugged in and set up house. I don’t get it.

~

Yes, I’m calling to see about the codes in Owego. The septic has actually come across properties and I can’t get the neighbor’s septic off my property because they don’t have a septic system. Do we have any codes to actually protect the residents of Tioga County?

~

People that volunteer for charity organizations or just volunteer their time, if you get called on to volunteer time, do it!

~

I’ve heard a lot about the climate change and the severe weather that’s been going on around the country and the fires going on in Canada. Some people like to attribute it to climate change, but has anybody ever thought that all this crazy weather going on this year could be God trying to get people’s attention? Think about it.

~

Members of the community, would you like to show your patriotism towards our country? Volunteer to provide transportation to doctor’s appointments for at least two veterans I can think of that served their country. To do service to someone who served their country is more satisfying than waving those little flags. Please don’t volunteer if you’re not sincere. Saying you’re a volunteer and actually being one doesn’t help our veterans.

~

Just calling in from Slate Road in Candor, N.Y. and wanted to say thank you to the Candor Highway Department for mowing our roadsides. They were getting pretty tall and I appreciate them getting out here to take care of it for us. Thank you.

~

I am an ER nurse. I get up at 3:30 a.m. because my shift starts at 5 a.m. I would appreciate whoever is lighting the fireworks and setting off firebombs would be a little respectful of people who need to get up early. I assume you didn’t need to get up early.

~

In blatant violation of NYS Open Meetings Laws, the old guard (2023), OACSD BOE unanimously erased from the bylaws sections 0000 Mission Statement and Vision, 0200 SCHOOL DISTRICT GOALS AND OBJECTIVES. 0300 ACCOUNTABILITY, 310 BOARD SELF-EVALUATION, 320 EVALUATION OF SUPERINTENDENT, 1230 PUBLIC PARTICIPATION AT BOARD MEETINGS, and nullified 1000 COMMUNITY RELATIONS GOALS with fine print. Here, and in other governance documents, the BOE acted to divest themselves of all and any responsibility to you. NYS OML is an easy read: https://opengovernment.ny.gov/open-meetings-law. If this community knew what the 2022 and 2023 OACSD BOE did they would riot. That is how bad it is.

~

Looks like another year of Rude 38 (aka Route 38) not being resurfaced. Poor people that rode during the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ride, I didn’t see one motocross bike in the pack. Next year it should be open to off road vehicles only as many back roads are much smoother!

~

I want to thank those who helped clean up the Owego Riverwalk. What a nice improvement. It is a nice walk when it is looking good. I wish more people would take an interest in cleaning up their community. Thank you to the volunteers. We appreciate you.

National Political Viewpoints

Rupert Murdoch: promoted the most infectious disease – injecting through Fox “news” a creation, over the years, of perpetuating misinformation, disinformation – metastasizing an expanding venue of false reporting, a.k.a. Newsmax, etc.

~

Do not eliminate our U.S. Constitution! Are you people crazy? Get rid of the Electoral College or we’ll end up with another loser named Donald Trump. Otherwise you Republicans just get used to losing. That’s what you’re going to do. Lose, lose, lose. I remember when Trump was talking his garbage about winning, winning, winning. Oh, you’ll win so much your head will spin. You people will believe anything. I have a bridge I want to sell you.

~

I don’t know why anyone would ask Joe Biden or Kamala any questions. Neither of them knows anything. These people asking the questions should just turn to a wall and start talking because they’d get the same answer.

~

You may not like this, but I know some of you Republicans call yourself patriotic Americans. For God’s sake, some, not all, thank God. Some Republican extremist right-wingers, they’re going after the FBI. They’re going after the Justice Department. Oh, weaponization my butt! Now they’re even going after the military! What in the hell is wrong with you people and you people that vote for him? Why don’t you just leave!

~

I was watching testimony yesterday, and the only thing that Jerry Nadler from New York could think about was Donald Trump. Now look, I’m not a Republican or a Democrat, but that guy has been in there so long, it’s time for him and Chuck Schumer to get out, it’s disgusting. It had nothing to do with Trump. Those people are so Trump obsessed. It’s disgusting. If there’s corruption and fraud going on in this country, I think he took an oath. Nadler should be worried about getting to the truth. They’re worried about an ex-president and what he is doing. It was the biggest bogus bunch of crap I’ve ever seen. What a waste of taxpayer money. My God, find the fraud; find the truth! Stop the nonsense with the Donald Trump crap. Enough is enough!

~

All it would be is a simple no from the press secretary when asked about the cocaine at the White House, just a simple no, but she skirts the issue. Why do you think that is?

~

I have to admit that Biden-Nomics is good for a couple of things. I can’t afford any food, so I’m losing weight like crazy and I can’t afford gas in my car and I have to walk anywhere I go. So I’m trimming right down with Biden-Nomics. Probably not good for my health, but that’s what’s going on.

~

Investigations reveal Trump’s continued risk to national security. Trump is and continues to be a threat to America and her allies. Trump has always managed to evade the law, but it may finally be catching up with him. We won’t be safe as a country until Trump finally moves into a prison cell.

~

Per the New York Times, in the July 17 edition, Trump touts authoritarian vision for his second term, meaning to stamp out democracy, and lead us into a dictatorship, canceling elections and keeping himself in total power. If you are a true democracy loving American, you cannot support Trump in any way or fashion. Trump will destroy America, as we’ve known it since 1776.

~

President Biden was out of the country trying to hold NATO together, and he did an excellent job speaking with other presidents. Also, trying to bring other countries into NATO. While even at his age he was working for our country, not golfing.

~

I think we all know that Donnie Jr. misplaced his cocaine in the White House.

~

Why would anyone think President Biden and Kamala Harris should be impeached? Charges need to be valid, not because you don’t like them.

~

Funny, I see no target letters being sent to Democrats.

~

Republicans are for freedom with responsibility. Democrats are for unbridled freedom.

~

Bridge for sale to qualified buyers only. Bridge spans the East River from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Qualified buyers are those that believe the Secret Service can’t identify whose cocaine was found in the White House.

~

Who in God’s name would donate to the corrupt multi-millionaire, Joe Biden? I’ll give my money to republicans before I’d give a penny to the democrats! Remember that republicans give freedom and the democrats take it away! Don’t forget the lie for Joe’s votes regarding student loan forgiveness!

~

I was very amused to read in this column that Republicans take away your rights whereas Democrats give you rights. I guess that’s true because democrats gave us the right to wear ineffective and uncomfortable masks in order to go outside or shop or get our hair done, or eat in restaurants for over a year. They also gave people the right to be fired for not getting a shot they didn’t want or need. Don’t forget, it was democrats that gave us the right to stay home all day on Sunday by closing all of our churches, and the right for the kids of this nation to fall behind in school so far that they’ll never regain what they lost because they were not allowed to go to school, even though school was the safest place for them to be. Oh yeah, democrats are also giving us the right to buy new appliances that they say we can have, and will soon be allowing us to buy new cars, trucks, lawn equipment etc., if it’s electric. Yeah, democrats are also hilarious.

~

It’s kind of surprising that the Secret Service is unable to determine who brought cocaine into the most secured and searched place in America. They have to know the time period when it was brought in because they search on a set schedule. So if it wasn’t there the first time it was searched but was there on the second search, and so on and so forth, the time frame is narrowed down. Since they also have logs of all visitors and the time they came in and went out, they have to know who was in the White House at the time the drugs appeared. Or is this just another cover up like when pot (although now a legal substance, but still illegal in Federal buildings) was found in the Biden White House. Okay, I admit this cover-up is nowhere near as bad as all the other cover-ups, like bribe taking, influence peddling, payments from Communist governments, etc., but it’s still important.

~

Amongst Scientific papers, Climate Porn Scare is unique. With college 101 math and statistics, 101 physics and 101 chemistry, 80% of Climate Scare is understandable. These 80% are all based on a statistical projection based on the choice of the most supportive and fabricated data set. Notice how many are funded by the National Science Foundation. And Climate Porn peer review is nothing more than a herd of lemmings. Too bad it discredits real science on Warming, if any. When Kamala lectures you on science, you have a problem.