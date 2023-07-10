Front Porch Tuesdays – God is in the Neighborhood

The First Presbyterian Union Church will be host to stories, art, activities, and free supper for children ages five to 10, with a family adult who will stay with them, on Tuesday, July 11, 18, and 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. on the front porch of the church, located on the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street.

They will have tables and chairs on the lawn where the neighborhood picnic is held. All are welcomed to join families for a child-friendly meal, a Bible story, arts and crafts, and conversation.

Guests will hear stories about neighbors and neighborhoods, tell stories about their own neighborhoods, and think about how God is at work where we live.

They will plant flowers and make cards (with lots of glue, glitter and stickers) to share with a family member or neighbor.

They’ll create a neighborhood art gallery, a wall of fun, beautiful art by children and youth (and maybe adults, too) about their homes and neighborhoods.

Every week there will be free books for children and other free stuff to take home. Children who come all three weeks will receive a gift certificate for Ice Cream Works.

Call the church office at (607) 687-1682 or email Pastor Carolyn at pastorcarolyngillette@gmail.com to sign up so they know how much food to prepare and how many art supplies are needed.