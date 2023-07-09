Tioga Opportunities, Inc. presents Agency Spotlight: Community Connections

Would you like to save money on Medicare costs? Are you in need of support to help you live independently? Are you having difficulty connecting with or finding local resources and services?

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is proud to host Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, on July 10. For this event, Tioga Opportunities Inc. and the Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC) will present information on a variety of resources and services related to Medicare Insurance Counseling, NY Connects, and STIC.

This free presentation will be offered on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. This presentation is an opportunity to make a connection and learn more about a wide variety of services and resources.

For more information or to reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 335.