Making ‘Milk House Memories’

On July 1 and 2, Milk House Memories, a woman-owned business in Newark Valley that opened in April, held a parking lot party that included a craft and vendor show. The business also launched their ice cream, now served inside of their business, located at 7164 Route 38 in Newark Valley.

With guests on-hand, and vendors setting up in the parking lot located next to Goodrich Auction Service, a ribbon cutting hosted by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce was held, Lemonade was sold, and ice cream was scooped up for guests arriving for the event.

Down the road other chamber members were conducting a traffic drive to collect money for the Newark Valley Summerfest fireworks, set for July 29. You can learn more about that event at www.northerntiogachamber.org/nv-summerfest.html/.

Back at Milk House Memories, Fred Goodrich, owner of Goodrich Auction Service Inc., sat on a nearby bench watching his grandson sell lemonade as his daughter, Deanne Goodrich, tended to guests while celebrating her dream; one that she shares with Paulette Spencer and Kayla Walter.

In an interview by The Owego Pennysaver in April, Deanne commented that it’s been a dream to open up a business, and to share her passion with others.

Paulette, in the same story, shared, “I have always loved building, crafting, woodworking and redoing furniture. I also have a fun knack for creating personalized gifts and party planning.”

Kayla enjoys refurbishing furniture, too, and shared, in the April article, “My favorite hobby has been bringing new life to pieces. I’ve always cherished the memories made and time spent perusing antique shops, and imagining various pieces and what we could do with them.”

On Saturday the store was set up with a variety of home décor, unique furnishings, and now ice cream! Paulette Spencer, one of the co-owners, was scooping things up for guests, and as the temperatures set the stage for a successful weekend.

For Northern Tier Chamber of Commerce members, like Matthew Kistner, the event and the opening of Milk House Memories is the type of commerce they are looking for.

With some vacant buildings within the area, and new businesses cropping up, the Chamber has a goal to help the new businesses succeed.

“We are trying to revitalize things,” said Kistner, adding, “We want to continue this.”

Back outside in the parking lot, things began to pick up Saturday afternoon as vendors were set up under tents, and with chamber members visible at the party and around town; a sign that commerce is moving for Newark Valley.

To learn more about Milk House Memories, you can contact them by calling (607) 752-2617, or find them on Facebook.

To learn more about the Northern Tier Chamber of Commerce, visit www.northerntiogachamber.org.