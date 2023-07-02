60th Annual Dairy Promotion held in Newark Valley

The 60th Annual Dairy Promotion Banquet was held recently at the Newark Valley Fire Station. The evening began with a milk punch reception served by 2022-2023 Dairy Ambassador team members Arianna Aman, Dairy Ambassador; Emma Clark, Associate Dairy Ambassador; and Laura Ludwig, Junior Dairy Ambassador.

Following the formal introduction of the 2023-2024 team members and parents, Emma Clark and Laura Ludwig presented their milk promotion speeches. Both highlighted the value of consuming dairy products every day, the value of supporting the dairy farmer who cares for their animals and takes good care of their land. They recognized dairy farmers as being business owners, experienced finance managers, skilled mechanics and even veterinarians, as well as being committed to providing for future generations of farmers.

A highlight of their 60th anniversary was celebrating with former county princesses and court members. Joining them for the evening festivities were Janet Donnelly Schuster, 1973; Tammy Zorn Gage, 1981; Carolyn Noteboom, 1984; Martone, 1985; Joan Noteboom Schultz, Alternate, 1986; Micheline Tubbs Strong, 1989; Bernadette Noteboom Raupers, 1998; Dawn Babcock Miller, 2022; and Arianna Aman.

As they begin their year of promotion, Emma Clark will serve as the 2023-2024 Tioga County Dairy Ambassador. She is the daughter of Josh and Theresa Clark of Newark Valley. Dairy One currently employs Emma as a DHI Field Tech. Emma started her farming career at Tri-K Farm and has been a part of the promotion team for one year. Emma would like to continue promoting dairy farming on the need for more farmers.

Laura Ludwig, daughter of Scott and Sharon Ludwig of Newark Valley, will serve as 2023-2024 Associate Dairy Ambassador. She is presently a sophomore at Newark Valley High School, Vice-President of Newark Valley FFA, and is active in varsity volleyball and basketball. Laura has been a member of the dairy promotion tea for four years. She wants to educate people about the benefits of consuming dairy products.

Arianna Aman, 2023-2024 New York State Dairy Ambassador, serving as ADANE representative, reported on the activities and importance of supporting dairy farming locally and around the state. Arianna will continue to represent New York State as State Ambassador until her reign is completed in February of 2024.

As Tioga County Dairy Promotion begins its 60th year of promotion, the focus continues to be on promoting the dairy industry and developing the lives of the program participants as they communicate messages about the health and nutritional value of dairy products to audiences of all ages. As a result of the support of our county milk producers through the Dairy Check-Off program and the continued commitment of our team members, their parents, individual and business supporters, our promotion program continues to be a success. The young adult team members gain professional skills and confidence and develop positive communication and leadership abilities. Former court members continue to utilize their skills in successful careers such as agriculture, business, education, finance and health related fields.

For over 60 years their goal has been to stress that milk is produced from dairy cows raised by dairy farmers in a healthy environment, that are well cared for in order to produce pure and wholesome milk that is 97% Fat Free, contains nine essential nutrients for all ages, and that EVERYONE needs three servings of dairy products each day.

The committee members prepared a chicken barbecue and beef dinner, and others helped to make the evening a success. Dave Wheelock served as master of ceremonies.