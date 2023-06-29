Depot Friday Night’s Continue at The Depot in Newark Valley

On June 30, the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys will return to the Depot in Newark Valley for an evening of Backwoods Americana rockin’ roots music. This 3-piece band will be performing mostly originals, and traditional music.

Randy Meritello joins Darin Trass, who plays the fiddle, and Will Lunn on mandolin to round out this trio. The Horseshoe Lounge Playboys are a high energy, enthusiastic band that will have you clapping your hands and tapping your toes.

On July 7 the Depot welcomes back the Stoutmen, featuring a multitude of acoustic instruments including the guitar, bass mandolin, bodhran, as well as others. The Stoutmen love big harmonies such as those made famous by the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem and the Dubliners. You will hear well-known and obscure traditional songs including songs of drinking, rebellion and humor, along with toe tapping reels and beautiful Irish ballads.

The Depot opens each Friday evening at 5:30 p.m., and entertainment begins at 7 p.m. during June and July. In August the entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free and food is available. When the weather cooperates, the concerts are outside on the Depot Stage Wagon. This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from the NYS Council of the Arts’ Decentralization Program, administered by The Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.