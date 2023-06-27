The Kirby Band and Fireworks to kick-off Concerts in the Park series

On Wednesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Hickories Park, The Kirby Band will kick off the Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) Concerts in the Park series. They will play everything from the big bands to the big screen.

Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic.

Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego.