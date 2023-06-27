The 41st Annual Strawberry Festival was held in downtown Owego and was met with sunny skies and warm weather. For all things festival, visit www.owego.org. To view more photos, follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Magic by Kozmo during the 41st Annual Strawberry Festival. Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
Strawberries! Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
Hello! Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
Owego Gymnastics! Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
The Hitmen! Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
iDance! Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
The OFA Marching Band, led by Lindsey Williams. Photo credit: Bob Schultz
Scott Smith and Son, celebrating 100 years in grand fashion, and during the Strawberry Festival Parade. Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
The festival parade; leading things are Katie Chandler, vendor chair, and Evan Patrick, sponsorship chair. They are followed by HOM representation and the Strawberry Patch Kids.
Sheriff Gary Howard, in the Strawberry Festival Parade. Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
Photo credit: Bob Schultz.
A good crowd arrives for this year’s festival, held June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego. (Photo by Bob Schultz)
Audra Marks, representing the Tioga County Fair, set for Aug. 8-12, participates in the Strawberry Festival Parade. Photo credit: Catherine Gillette.
The annual parade was led by John Loftus this year. Pictured, participants arrive looking like royalty! (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Sister Chirya and her Strawberry Patch Kids. Photo credit: Sister Chirya.
Festival Co-Chair and Entertainment Chair, Wendy Post, is pictured with Brian Scanlon, from Scott Smith and Son, a major sponsor, as they complete the Ghost Pepper Challenge, set up by the company on the Courthouse Square during Friday’s Block Party. Photo credit: Donna Day.
The Strawberry Festival’s Parade Grand Marshal, Eudora Shuler, is pictured leading Saturday’s parade. (Photo by Wendy Post)
On the right, Sebby S. Truesdail is pictured prior to the festival as he readies for his live feeds. You can check them out on Facebook. Here he is pictured with a friend, who is ready to assist. (Photo by Wendy Post)
