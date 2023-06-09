Donholt takes Hobart Memorial at Champion

Attending the Speedway Races is really becoming the Saturday Summer night thing to do in Nichols once again as Champion Speedway hosted a large crowd for its Motorcycle Mayhem!

The event was the final round of a two-night Meggan Hobart Memorial championship, which pays tribute to the former track ticket taker who sadly lost a battle with cancer last year. Team M, an upstart race team out of the Endicott area that is taking the sport by storm, and in memory of Paul “Skip” Brink, sponsored the evening.

Team member, 14-year old Albert Smith, brought the crowd to its feet in the Division Two Main as he overcame a 20-yard handicap to pass five riders and win by inches on the last lap in the feature!

In Division One, Former track Champion Casey “Dominator” Donholt came in with the overall points lead from winning the night before at Action Park East in Greene. Donholt, Spencer Portararo, Len McBride, Brian Hollenbeck, Jonny Oakden, Mike Cortese, Caleb Stewart, and Jerry Harman would make up the semi-finals.

Hollenbeck and McBride went one and two out of semi number one to earn a spot in the Main Event, while Donholt and Portararo did the same. Caleb Stewart, another fast young teenager who looked very strong, would win the last chance to be the last rider in the feature.

Donholt, known for his superior starts, used his skills to blast his Scott’s Headers / Tanks Auto Sales / Justice Bros / Joe V’s Auto Repair Jawa into the lead and rode aggressively for four laps to make certain Portararo’s hard charges would not change the outcome and went on to win the Meggan Hobart Memorial Championship in fine style!

Fans enjoyed the timely start and the program concluded by 9:40 p.m., which allowed them a chance to hear the live band and not get home too late! The junior program was excellent and there is a lot of new talent down at Champion worth bringing family or friends out to see.

The next race is June 10, the Jagger Roberts trophy night. Remember, for those who are ATV race fans there is also a full program of ATV racing on the track out back at Champion every speedway race night, so you can check out two events for the price of one.

Results from May 28:

Speedway Main: Casey Donholt, Spencer Portararo, Brian Hollenbeck, Caleb Stewart, Len McBride

D-2: Albert Smith, Brian Red Rooster McManamon, Chloe Send it Schnurr, Bunk Harris, Dana Mayhem Marsh, Zach Ostrander

D-3: Hunter Truckstop Wagner, Adam Little Missle Mittl Jr., Mark Battlescar Bradley, Moses Moses Mccornack

JR D-1: Joel Farwell, Cody Pierce, Macoley Saunders, Lilly Cornell

JR D-2: Kabriel Howard, Gracie Bailey, Dakota Pierce, Jenson Pierce

Dirt Bikes: Lilly Cornell, Macoley Saunders, Dakota Pierce

Trikes: Donnie Archibald, Aaron Vogel, Levi Harris, Steve Townsend, Justin Vogel DNS