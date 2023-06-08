Coburn Free Library to host ‘Summer Book Extravaganza’

Just in time for summer reading, the Friends of the Coburn Free Library are sponsoring a Summer Book Extravaganza. This popular event will take place on Friday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m.

As usual there will lots of fiction and non-fiction for children and adults. DVDs, CDs and audio books will also be available.

Come to the Coburn Free Library located at 275 Main St. in Owego and stock up on your summer reading materials. Don’t forget that you can access this once-a-summer opportunity via the back entrance, which means no stairs to climb.

