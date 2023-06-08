Local gymnast places in XCEL Platinum USAG and Regional competitions

Back in April, Chloe Joseph, of Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, competed in a State competition for XCEL Platinum of USAG, held at Galaxy Gymnastics in Orangeburg, N.Y. She placed 7th in the entire meet, which qualified her to compete in a Regional competition.

On May 20-21 she traveled to Massachusetts to compete in a very prestigious Regional competition. This competition hosted the top 7 girls in each state of the region: Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and New York.

She had a fantastic meet and placed FIRST All around with a 38.025, in her age group; 6th on vault, with at 9.275; 9.55 on bars, in which she placed 2nd; 9.65 on beam, which was good for 2nd; and 9.55 on floor, for a 7th place finish. New York State also finished in the top spot in the region.

Chloe is 17 years old and resides in Danby, N.Y.

Owego Gymnastics is in its 59th year in the community. For more information about their programs, visit OwegoGymnastics.com or call (607) 687-2458.