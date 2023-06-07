Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Tioga County’s fallen remembered Owego V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard and auxiliary members march during Monday’s Memorial Day parade. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Posted By: By JoAnn R. Walter June 7, 2023

The Court Street Bridge and Tioga County Veterans Memorial Park in Owego were adorned with red, white and blue flags and wreaths, as guests gathered for the annual parade and remembrance ceremony on Memorial Day.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

American Legion Post 401 members ride during the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego on Monday. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. on Monday and followed a route through the Village to the Memorial Park. Veterans and school groups, the OFA Parade Band, local government officials, police, fire department and first responders, as well as two antique fire trucks, among others, took part in the parade. John Loftus was parade organizer.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Youth and parents from Owego Elementary participate in carrying flags to be placed in a remembrance basket on Memorial Day. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Deceased veterans buried in Tioga County cemeteries were remembered at an annual Roll Call prior to the ceremony. Lew Sauerbrey read the names of deceased veterans who have passed away since Memorial Day last year, and also read the names of Tioga County’s fallen, and whose names are inscribed on the memorials.  

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

An Owego Elementary student presents a flag to V.F.W. Post 1371 member George Carrigan. Each flag placed in a remembrance basket represents a fallen Tioga County hero. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Owego Elementary students presented flags to V.F.W. Post 1371 member George Carrigan, who in turn placed them in a remembrance basket. Each flag represented a fallen Tioga County hero, such as Army Pfc. Gary Faucett, the County’s first fallen hero of the Vietnam War.  

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Owego Elementary School students and parents participate in the annual Memorial Day parade in Owego on Monday. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Jim Raftis, Sr., Memorial Day Chairman, remarked, “Because of these fallen heroes, we are here today,” and added, “The real meaning of Memorial Day is to remember the sacrifices of men and women who died in service to the nation,” and further called to remember Prisoners Of War and those Missing In Action.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Owego Elementary students carry flags to be placed in a remembrance basket at the Owego memorials. Each flag represents a fallen Tioga County hero. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

The OFA Parade Band performed the National Anthem along with a patriotic medley of Armed Services tunes during the ceremony.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Rev. Carolyn Gillette of the First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego speaks to guests gathered for the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Rev. Gillette is the first female pastor to deliver the invocation on Memorial Day in Owego. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Rev. Carolyn Gillette of the First Presbyterian Union Church (FPUC) of Owego delivered the invocation, and shared, in part, “For the freedoms we enjoy here, we pause to give thanks to women and men who have given their lives in service to our country. We pray that we may honor their memory by building a better world where everyone feels safe and welcome.”

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Families with young children clap and wave during the Memorial Day parade in Owego on Monday. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

A round of applause was extended to Rev. Carolyn Gillette after Raftis announced that she is the first female pastor to deliver the invocation on Memorial Day in Owego.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Town of Owego Historian Peter Gordon, author of a book about Evergreen Cemetery, points toward the cemetery during his speech about veterans buried in Evergreen’s GAR section. He also read a heartfelt letter from a mother to her son who served during the Civil War. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Town of Owego Historian Peter Gordon, author of a book about Evergreen Cemetery, shared several snippets of history about veterans buried in the cemetery’s GAR section. He also read a heartfelt letter from a mother to her son who served during the Civil War. 

One veteran Gordon highlighted was Simon Winow, who served in the 20th Regiment of the Colored Infantry. Winow was a self-employed barber who operated the “Erie Barber Shop” on Erie Street.  

Another individual mentioned was Moses Darkus, a former slave who served in the 22nd Colored Infantry, and who relocated to Owego after the war. His unit saw action at Richmond, participated in President Lincoln’s funeral, and also searched for conspirators of John Wilkes Booth. 

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

Gold Star mother Barbara Bilbrey, and whose son, SPC Charles E. Bilbrey, Jr. lost his life while serving our country in Iraq, speaks to guests at the annual Memorial Day ceremony, and alongside Memorial Day Chairman Jim Raftis, Sr. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Gold Star mother Barbara Bilbrey, whose son, SPC Charles E. Bilbrey, Jr. lost his life while serving our country in Iraq, thanked those in attendance for, “Making it a priority to bring your children here today, and by doing that you have told them that this is important.”

Also recognized at the ceremony was DAR member, Karen Messersmith, who placed a wreath at the Tioga County Civil War monument, along with Netherlands resident Erwin Flohr who annually travels to six graves of Tioga County fallen heroes at American military cemeteries abroad.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

At the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony, U.S. Navy fallen heroes were honored by a wreath thrown upon the Susquehanna River. (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

Michael Bartlow, OAMS social studies teacher whose students have interviewed veterans for an ongoing project; Gordie Ichikawa, who provides sound systems at numerous events; and Tom Simons, whose attention to flag detail ensures that flags are distributed to cemeteries; were acknowledged at the ceremony.

Tioga County’s fallen remembered 

At the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony, V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard members rendered a rifle salute, and Steve Palinosky performed a bugle rendition of “Taps.” (JoAnn R. Walter Photo)

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Rev. Bruce Gillette of the FPUC delivered the benediction.  U.S. Navy fallen heroes were honored by a wreath thrown upon the Susquehanna River, and the V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard performed a rifle salute prior to Steve Palinosky’s bugle rendition of “Taps.” 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga County’s fallen remembered "

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*