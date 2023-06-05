Opioid drug crisis and saving lives with Narcan

This Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to join in an online conversation about what an opioid is and how it works in the body and brain, how and why some people become addicted, the effects of addiction, what the lifesaving drug Narcan is, and how to use it.

Presenter Grace Merrill has been working with the Tioga ASAP Coalition and CASA-Trinity (on North Avenue south of the First Presbyterian Church in Owego) for a year and a half as a community prevention specialist, and she says, “I love what I do, prevention is the key to saving lives.”

The First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego is working with her in the hopes that the church might have its own Public Access Narcan (PAN) Box installed soon. The presenter has requested this be a zoom only talk.

You can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499106722?pwd=NytqWnBUUXlwemJqU3dXRDFkdkpqdz09; Meeting ID: 884 9910 6722; Passcode: FPUC.

The First Presbyterian Union Church invites the public to this free, online talk.