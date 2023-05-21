What’s Happening for the week of May 21, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Make and Take Tie Dye Butterflies, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3-4 p.m. during the month of May, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Group “The Millers”, 11 a.m. and during the worship service, East Smithfield Federated Church, Corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be collected during the service.

MAY 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Mary Frisbie / Sayre Healthcare Personal Care, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Presentation by Mike Nutter, Lieutenant with the Broome County Technical Rescue Team. Free and open to all.

MAY 23

Polio: My Life Experience presented by Rev. Robin Lostetter, retired, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Learn a New Hobby for Free On Your Phone, 1 p.m., virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

MAY 24

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register before May 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3-7 p.m. Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

MAY 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Clean Up and De-clutter Your Computer, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Miss Jess with live stream stories and songs to the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week they will read Pete the Cat stories.

MAY 26

Chicken BBQ, 5 p.m. until gone, Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $13 to benefit the Roof Replacement Fund. For more information, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039.

Book Club Friday: The Informant by Kurt Eichenwald, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

Join the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 South Main St., Athens, Pa., at 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft. This week Ms. Jess will read Pete the Cat stories. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

MAY 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Makerspace Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 29

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Paul Urban / Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tips for Selecting and Managing Online Passwords, 3 p.m., virtual only and no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.