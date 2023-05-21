Emergency Services of Tioga County highlighted in TCHS Exhibit

A new exhibit that honors the history of Tioga County Emergency Services opened at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum on May 13 and will be open until Oct. 14, 2023. Hours for the exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Posted By: By Wendy Post May 21, 2023

“Humble Beginnings to the Present” opened on May 13 at the Tioga County Historical Society and Museum, and will run until Oct. 14, 2023. Hours for the exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

This new exhibit opened on May 13 at the museum and honors the history of Tioga County Emergency Services.

Items from area fire departments are on display in the historical society’s new exhibit, which opened on May 13 and honors the history of Tioga County Emergency Services. Photo credit: Scott Armstrong.

According to John Ricklefs, TCHS Board President, some of the exhibit items include an Owego Fire Department Ledger from 1928, with items spanning to a current photo taken by The Owego Pennysaver in 2022 of the Owego Police Department’s newest member.

On display you will find memorabilia, ledgers, badges, and items related to the county’s public service departments.

Ricklefs added that the exhibit is large in size, and that he had the exhibit in his mind for quite some time and is pleased that the museum is now able to present it.

On May 12, a special viewing of the exhibit was held for those that contributed to the exhibit.

Ricklefs added that 95% of the items are on loan to the museum specifically for the exhibit. Items arrived from area fire departments, the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, and other related historical scenes dating back to 1853.

To learn more, visit the museum’s website at https://tiogahistory.org/.

