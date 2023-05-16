Groundbreaking held for new teen center

On Tuesday, Adam Weitsman joined the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club at the Erie Street facility to break ground for what will be a new teen center.

The planning for the center came to fruition with a $100,000 donation from Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding that was matched by several organizations and donors.

Jill Teeter, CEO of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, is excited about the expansion, which is something she has wanted to do for a long time.

The project, at an estimated cost of $227,000, will add a 1,050 square-foot teen center to the Erie Street side of the facility. Plans are to bring programs and activities for teens, in a safe environment.

Adam Weitsman, who arrived to help break ground on Tuesday, stated in an interview, “My grandfather really was passionate about the club, as is my father. So I’m really doing this just to help take on their legacy, keep their legacy going with what they believed.”

Teeter hopes to see the construction happen within the coming weeks, and expects a fall opening.

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, visit www.tiogabgca.org/.