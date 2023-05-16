Groundbreaking held for new teen center

Groundbreaking held for new teen centerAdam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and Jill Teeter, Tioga County Boys and Girls Club CEO, break ground for the new teen center being added to the existing facility located on Erie Street in Owego. Photo credit: Sebby S. Truesdail.

Posted By: By Wendy Post May 16, 2023

On Tuesday, Adam Weitsman joined the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club at the Erie Street facility to break ground for what will be a new teen center.

The planning for the center came to fruition with a $100,000 donation from Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding that was matched by several organizations and donors.

Jill Teeter, CEO of the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, is excited about the expansion, which is something she has wanted to do for a long time.

Groundbreaking held for new teen center

Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and Jill Teeter, Tioga County Boys and Girls Club CEO, are surrounded by younger club members for the groundbreaking at the site of the future teen center. Photo Provided by the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club.

The project, at an estimated cost of $227,000, will add a 1,050 square-foot teen center to the Erie Street side of the facility. Plans are to bring programs and activities for teens, in a safe environment.

Adam Weitsman, who arrived to help break ground on Tuesday, stated in an interview, “My grandfather really was passionate about the club, as is my father. So I’m really doing this just to help take on their legacy, keep their legacy going with what they believed.”

Teeter hopes to see the construction happen within the coming weeks, and expects a fall opening.

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, visit www.tiogabgca.org/.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Groundbreaking held for new teen center"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*