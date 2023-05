On May 17, the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce will host a 60-90 minute session with Nicole, from Kobziewicz Financial Coaching, at 9 Park St. in Newark Valley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend and enjoy some refreshments, and learn some tips.

For more information, call (607) 972-3758. To learn more about Nicole Kobziewicz Financial Coaching, visit debtfreewithnicole.com.