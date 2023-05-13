TOI to host annual Aging Public Hearing    

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is holding its annual Public Hearing to gather comments and feedback on Aging services on Wednesday, May 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. Tioga County residents are encouraged to attend to provide input and suggestions regarding Aging programs and to make recommendations on how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can improve its services to older adults in the community.

Director of Program Operations Christine Shaver, and Aging Services Coordinator Amanda Kushner will be on hand to review program highlights and accomplishments. All information gathered will be used to plan services in the coming year.

Light refreshments will be provided. Call (607) 687-4120, ext. 313 for more information.

If you are unable to attend, but would like to share your suggestions, contact Christine Shaver at (607) 687-4120, ext. 313 or email your thoughts to cshaver@tiogaopp.org.