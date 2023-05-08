Owego’s Memorial Day 2023 Parade seeking veterans and community groups

Owego and Tioga County’s traditional Memorial Day parade is looking for WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cold War, National Guard, non-combat and combat veterans, discharged veterans as well as representatives from all community organizations, school and youth group sports teams to march on Monday morning, May 29.

This gives the public an opportunity to honor our fallen heroes and to meet and thank personally those veterans who have served and sacrificed to keep our country free.

Owego’s Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. The parade forms from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Temple Street in front of the Owego Police Station and First Presbyterian Union Church. You may ride or march in the parade. It goes south on North, east on Main past the VFW, south on Paige and west on Front past the American Legion to the Tioga County Veterans Memorial.

Post commanders encourage full participation from members of Tioga Post 401 American Legion, Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Most welcome are veterans from other Tioga County American Legion and VFW Posts.

Parade officials urge involvement from Gold Star Mothers and Families, former POWs, survivors of major battles, and recipients of United States military awards and decorations. Recipients are encouraged to proudly wear their Medals for Valor including Purple Heart, Silver Star or Bronze Star, and explain to children their significance.

Families are reminded again this Memorial Day to make sure the parade includes their veteran and active military of the Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Veterans able to walk may tell the Parade Marshall if you’d like to march as one combined unit. For veterans who are unable to walk they may drive in their own car or ask a comrade to drive.

Memorial Day Parade Chairman John Loftus welcomes marching units to join the Elks, the Owego Free Academy Parade Band, students from Owego Elementary, Middle and High School, Boy and Cub and Girl Scout Troops, Owego Little League, Travel Sports Teams, 4H, elected officials from the Village and Town of Owego and neighboring towns, the Tioga County Legislature, Emergency Squads and Volunteer Fire Departments from Owego, Campville, Southside and Apalachin, and their neighbors from Newark Valley, Tioga Center and Candor, and the National Guard’s 204th Engineer Battalion vehicles, Army Reserve Training Center.

Consider this an open invitation to all churches in Tioga County to remind your congregation and youth groups to be in the 2023 parade. Remember it is okay to prepare a simple float or display to honor the many brave men and women who have given their lives in the service and protection of their country. Church pastors are asked to include Memorial Day Remembrance to Fallen Heroes in their Sunday Worship Service.

The American flag is one of the most important symbols of Memorial Day. This day is set aside to remember the heroes who have died in the service of the nation. Fly your American flag at half-staff for the dead until noon and full staff for the living the rest of the Federal holiday.

Here are some ways to observe Memorial Day: Write a veteran and thank them for their service and sacrifice to the nation. Place a small American flag on a veteran’s grave, especially one who does not have a family now. Visit the Civil War section in Historic Evergreen Cemetery. Nearby is the grave of a Civil War Navy Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient – one of four from Tioga County.

Conduct an oral history with a veteran you know. Organize a school observance. Honor your veteran with a tribute gift. Honor a veteran on Facebook. Add an American flag to your page. Write a letter to the Editor to remind those in your community about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

If you wish more information about being part of Owego’s Memorial Day Parade or Remembrance, contact VFW Post 1371 Memorial Day Chairman Jim Raftis.