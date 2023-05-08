OA School Budget vote set for May 16; Public Hearing set for May 8 at OFA

On Tuesday, May 16, Owego Apalachin residents will head to the polls to vote on the Proposed 2023-2024 School Budget, School Bus Purchasing, and School Board Member Election.

For the third year in a row, the Owego Apalachin Central School District taxpayers will see a 0% increase on the tax levy.

The proposed budget is $56,776,269.

The adopted budget, according to OA spokesperson Luke McEvoy, maintains all programs and opportunities, continues to provide students with the best educational experience possible while, at the same time, being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.

To view a digital copy of the 2023-2024 Budget Newsletter visit https://5il.co/1tf3q.

You can find more information about the proposed School Budget online at https://www.oacsd.org/page/school-budget-information.

The Annual School Budget Vote and Board Member Election will take place on from noon to 8 p.m. on May 16 at two locations based on residency: the Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin; and the Owego Apalachin Middle School, 3 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Community members who have additional questions are invited to visit Let’s Talk, located at https://www.oacsd.org/page/lets-talk.

A public presentation was held on May 4 at the Apalachin Elementary School, and the Official Public Hearing will take place on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at Owego Free Academy.