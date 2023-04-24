Masking now optional at all Guthrie locations

With COVID cases trending downward in the communities Guthrie serves, masking is now optional in all areas at all Guthrie locations.

“According to CDC guidelines, it is the county transmission rate that determines when a health care organization can safely begin to make changes to COVID masking precautions,” said Dr. Lisa Marie Esolen, EVP, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie.

“We will continue to monitor COVID transmission and prevalence throughout the counties that we serve and will adjust our masking policy accordingly if cases increase,” she said.

In addition, effective May 1, Guthrie will no longer require COVID pre-procedure or pre-admission testing on patients with no symptoms. All patients will be screened for COVID-19 signs, symptoms and exposure prior to their scheduled procedure.

