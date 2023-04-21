Town of Owego to host Tire, Electronic Waste, and Scrap Metal Cleanup

The Town of Owego will hold its annual tire and scrap metal cleanup on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town of Owego Shared Services Building, 2272 State Route 434, Apalachin, N.Y.

Town and Village of Owego residents may bring up to 8 clean tires (max 19” in size) at no charge. Each tire after the first 8 will be accepted for an additional fee of $1.00 per tire (total maximum of 16 tires per household). Tires from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

Tires on rim will be taken at no charge and will not be included in the 8 tire limit.

Large tires (tractor/tractor-trailer) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge.

In addition to tire collection, the town will be accepting electronic waste at no charge (computers, keyboards, external hard drives, printers, gaming devices, scanners, copiers, fax machines, answering machines, cell phones, tablets, smart phones, digital cameras, etc.).

For a full list of acceptable materials, visit https://www.tiogacountyny.com/ media/pi4px5y1/acceptable- items-list-2023.pdf .

This program is funded by the Town of Owego.