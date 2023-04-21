Earth Day – Saturday, April 22, Celebrations by Churches

9:30 a.m. A Worship Service of biblical readings and prayers on the side lawn of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St. in Owego.

10:00 a.m. Tree planting party – location TBD with carpooling to it from the Episcopal Church. Please wear work clothes, and bring gloves, shovels and a water bottle. Children are welcome!

6:30 p.m. Potluck Dinner of Delicious Vegetarian Dishes at in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Union Church (North Avenue and Temple Street) – Bring a main dish (pizza, meatless lasagna, hearty salads, dishes from the Mennonites’ More with Less Cookbook and more), fruits and veggies to enjoy. Please come and enjoy the meal whether or not you can bring a dish; at church suppers there is always enough for everyone!

7:00 p.m. Movie Night featuring “The Letter” in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Union Church. “The Letter” tells the incredible story of Laudato Si’ encyclical letter by Pope Francis, through the eyes of frontline leaders from various continents who are battling the ecological crisis. A powerful- and surprising – dialogue with the Pope in the Vatican brings new hope for our common home. “The Letter by an Emmy-winning filmmaker was shown on PBS-TV and is now available on YouTube. The Presbyterian Church (USA) General Assembly called on all Christians to read the Pope’s encyclical letter on caring for God’s creation. St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church is encouraging their members to come to see the film at the Presbyterian Church.

“The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it,

the world, and those who live in it.”

Psalm 24:1