Nichols Park Pond receives grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation 

Inspire has received notice from The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation that the Nichols Park Pond Beautification Project has been awarded a capital project grant to be used to assist in the restoration of the trail around Nichols Pond in the Village of Spencer.

The grant, in the amount of $5,000, will support the implementation of a sustainable, inclusive trail that will reflect ADA accessibility, inter-generational usage, and characteristics that allow individuals with a physical disability to enjoy the trail.

Nichols Park Pond is located in the heart of the Village, and its usage is free to the public for fishing, boating, walking, and nature recreation. The trail connects all sections of the community and is easily accessed on Spencer’s Main Street.

“We are very grateful for this support,” said Dale and Joan Weston, co-chairs of the Project.

They added, “The grant will allow us to create a safer trail with better drainage and a more stable surface allowing for year-round usage. Members of our community and our visitors have enjoyed this unique natural resource, and we are certain that they will embrace this upgrade.”

The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, based in Owego, N.Y., manages the charitable trust of its benefactress, Mildred Faulkner Truman, by providing worthwhile grants to organizations which enhance and benefit the residents of Tioga County, N.Y. Through this generous Foundation, many grants have been made that address the challenges of communities, and make a significant difference in the lives of their residents.

For more information, contact Joan Weston, Nichols Park Pond Beautification Committee, at (607) 589- 4927 or by email to joananddale@htva.net.