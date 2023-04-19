Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 7, 2023, property located at 12551 Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Norine and Henry Dingman to Henry Dingman and Sheryl Cawley for $30,000.

On April 10, 2023, property located at 15 Dry Brook Rd., Town of Tioga, from Anthony and Chelsea Thomas to Nick and Jamie Cotto for $115,000.

On April 10, 2023, property located at 29 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Perkins Realty Investments LLC to Taylor Scranton for $150,000.

On April 11, 2023, property located at 1937 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Donald and Martha Husband Living Trust to Alicia Lomber for $147,000.

On April 11, 2023, property located at 13 Silk St., Village of Newark Valley, from Laura Panella to Caitlin McGuane for $116,600.