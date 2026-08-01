Growing the Future, One Acre at a Time

On July 21, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce invited the community to celebrate The Hub Regenerative Farm with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located on a multi-generational family property in Owego, The Hub Regenerative Farm is cultivating more than fresh food. It is fostering sustainability, education, and community connection.

Through regenerative farming practices, ecosystem restoration, farm experiences, and local partnerships, The Hub is helping build a healthier future for Tioga County.

Operated by three generations of the same family, The Hub has become a destination for fresh local products, workshops, agritourism, and environmental stewardship.

To learn more, visit them at 926 Welch Rd. In Owego, email to thehub.regenerativefarm@gmail.com, or visit thehubregenfarm.com.