Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 27, 2023, property located at 161 Church St., Town of Barton, from Vanderpool Land Company Inc. to Jeremy and Melissa Hildebrant for $24,300.

On March 27, 2023, property located at Tyler Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Annie Inzerillo to Bethany Washbaugh for $30,000.

On March 27, 2023, property located at 441 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Frederick Luther to Donald Marsh for $52,500.

On March 27, 2023, property located at 21 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Thomas Donovan III to Tyler Carling for $96,907.

On March 28, 2023, property located at 3005 State Route 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from James Gee to Jared Martin for $23,000.

On March 28, 2023, property located at 182 S. Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Joseph and Kristine Tomazin to Steven Pierce for $260,000.

On March 28, 2023, property located at 106 Orchard Ave., Village of Owego, from Stephen Bryden to James Scott Jr. for $175,950.

On March 28, 2023, property located at 106 Straw Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from David and Rosemary Mumbulo for $430,000.

On March 30, 2023, property located at 2 Hog Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Sarah and Gregory Taber to Robin and Timothy Roy and Damian Fenton for $175,000.