Tioga County Deed Transfers

On March 9, 2023, property located at 6266 West Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Susan and John Peterson to John Leonard for $5,000.

On March 10, 2023, property located at 825 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Nichole Baker to Jacob Vanscoy for $290,000.

On March 13, 2023, property located at 64 Gridleyville Rd., Town of Spencer, from Daniel Pichette to Sasha Tolstoshev for $155,000.

On March 14, 2023, property located at 17 1/2 Fraley Rd., Town of Barton, from Douglas and Nina Kingsley to Kyle White for $35,000.

On March 14, 2023, property located at Campville and Cafferty Road, Town of Owego, from Teresa Dole to Robert and Sandra Hojaboom for $12,000.

On March 15, 2023, property located at 107 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from Paul Goble As Agent / Carrie Norton As Agent to Brandon McClure for $142,500.