Showing of ‘She Said’ at the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego

The First Presbyterian Union Church, located on the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego, will show the movie “She Said” on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in its Fellowship Hall.

The FPUC Faith Practices Committee invites church members and friends from the community to view “She Said” on the big screen in the church’s fellowship hall.

“She Said” is a troubling and inspiring true story. “Troubling” because of how common abuse happens. “Inspiring” because the victims had the courage to go public with their painful stories.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor of The New York Times investigate the sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment.

The movie is rated “R” because of language and descriptions of sexual assault.

Movie critic and Presbyterian minister Edward McNulty writes, “The importance of this story cannot be overstated. Weinstein and his ilk had been protected by the powerful (such as the publisher of The National Enquirer). Because Weinstein’s take down was culture changing, this is truly a movie that matters.”

You can view his entire review at https://readthespirit.com/visual-parables/she-said-2022/.

There will not be a meal at the church before the movie is shown. Plans are for an optional discussion of the movie after the showing for those interested in talking about it. The Executive Director of New Hope Center, Fran, will be part of this discussion.