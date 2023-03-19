What’s Happening for the week of March 19, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Children’s Storytime, 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Drop-In Teen / Tween Time, 4 to 6 p.m., 2nd and 4th Thursday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Friday Morning Tech Hour, 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. There will be no Tech Hour on March 24 and March 31.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

MARCH 19

Broadway Cemetery Business Meeting, 2 p.m. at Robinson’s.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 21

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Chef Jernard A. Wells, Southern Inspired, 4 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them to find out from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Effective Communication Strategies; join Tioga Opportunities to learn about the communication challenges that take place throughout the course of Alzheimer’s disease. This presentation will take place at 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego; 1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly; and at 3:30 p.m. at Christ the King Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 75 North Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MARCH 22

Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by March 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. The food pantry is hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Low Income Programs: Do you qualify? Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s NY Connects is partnering with the Southern Tier Independence Center to present information on low-income programs that residents may qualify for. Join them to learn what resources are out there and how you can gain access to them. This presentation will be held at 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. To register, call (607) 687-4120.

MARCH 23

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories about spring on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

MARCH 24

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to offer “A Matter of Trust – What is a Trust (and Do I Need One)” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.

Spencer Evergreen Cemetery meeting, 3 p.m., Spencer Town Hall, 79 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about spring.

MARCH 25

Celebrate graphic novels and design your own comic book character during “Comic Chaos”, a presentation by the Ithaca College Students Graphic Novel Advisory Board, 1 p.m., Berkshire Community Hall. Call the Berkshire Free Library at (607) 657-4418 for more information.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Chili Cook-Off, 2:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. The cost is $10 for tastings and judging; there will also be Mac and Cheese and Corn Bread.

Campville Fire Station Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Station #1, 6153 St. Rte. 17C, Endicott. The cost is $15 per person. Takeout.

Books to Action community project discussion, Sayre Public Library, 10 a.m., 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn by email to bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call (570) 888-2256.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 430 Montrose Turnpike, Owego. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Drop-In Adult Coloring Club, 1 to 3 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

The Tioga / Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bag sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 N. Main St., Nichols. There will be a variety of soups to choose from as well as a grilled cheese sandwich or slices of bakery bread, a drink, and dessert. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books to purchase. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

Spaghetti Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Congregational Church, Route 38, Berkshire. Freewill offering, and takeout is available. Proceeds to go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Spring Arts and Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Proceeds go towards help with free meals, youth programs, and steeple repairs.

MARCH 25 and 26

53rd Annual Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Show, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, Pa. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, and ages under eight are free. Call (507) 928-9238 for more information.

New York State Maple Weekends, Sweetrees Maple Products Open House, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire; open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Activities include tours, samples, and demonstrations. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 26

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

MARCH 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and annual safety presentation, 7 to 9 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Open to the public, free of charge.

MARCH 28

Recognizing Scams with Visions FCU, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Many Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd., Vestal. RSVP by calling (607) 748-3301.

Life After A Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Parkway E., Vestal. For more information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

NY Connects Office Hours; join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them to find out from 1-3 p.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

MARCH 29

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily (Virtual Only), 1 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

MARCH 30

Google Maps Basics (Virtual Only), 3 p.m., GFJ Memorial Library. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class to join the class.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information, visit redcross.org.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

MARCH 31

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. To benefit Camp Ahwaga.

Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. For more information, visit redcross.org.

Spring Data Cleaning, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.

APRIL 1

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Pancake Supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Rd., Spencer.

Basket Raffle, Bake Sale, Chili and Soup to Go, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 17 Main St., Candor. Call (607) 227-6378 or email to dc93@cornell.edu to preorder soup and chili (broccoli cheese or Mexican Bean).

Apalachin Lions Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. behind BOCES West School on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Free Digital Vision screening for kids, free kids’ IDs by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department, free children’s book give-away by the O/A Family Reading Partnership, and much more. All except the hunt are inside the TLC-BOCES School from noon to 2 p.m. The Rain Date is April 8. Bring a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry.

APRIL 2

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. Bring a canned food item for the Food Pantry.

Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego.