Adam Weitsman donates $250,000 to Hillel Academy of Broome County

Hillel Academy of Broome County has received a $250,000 donation from Adam Weitsman to help with operation costs for the 2023 academic year. The Academy has served Binghamton, N.Y. and the surrounding communities for over 50 years, providing secular and Judaic education.

In a press release announcing the donation, a spokesperson wrote, “As a small private school, the Hillel Academy customizes each student’s learning experiences, allowing for maximum growth and development. However, being a small, privately funded school brings many challenges, including financial ones.”

In 2022, Hillel Academy’s President, Joy Yarkoni, reached out to Weitsman to let him know that the academy was on the verge of closing.

“I asked him to consider donating to help us survive,” said Yarkoni, adding, “Literally 30 seconds after I reached out, he (Adam) responded by calling me and simply said, ‘No, it’s not.’

“I remember saying to him, that unless he knows something that I don’t, we simply do not have enough money to run the school for another year. In typical Adam Weitsman style, he stepped in and saved the day; our organization and community is deeply grateful for his help and support.”

Since September 2022, Weitsman has served on the Executive Board of Hillel Academy and has helped to strengthen the school on a daily basis. The executive team has stated that the school would not exist if it weren’t for Mr. Weitsman and his financial and leadership contributions.

“The Hillel Academy means a lot to me and my family,” said Weitsman, adding, “We are all very involved with the school and regularly attend school functions, holiday plays, and teacher meetings. My parents, Fred and Sandra, have also been very involved with the academy for many years, so when I heard that the school needed assistance I felt it was my obligation, and pleasure, to step in and help however I could.”

