Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers ‘A Matter of Trust- What is a Trust (and Do I Need One)’ 

Many misconceptions exist about what trusts are and what they can and cannot do. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. as they welcome Greg Catarella, Esq. to learn about what trusts are, how they work, and whether a trust might make sense for you.

This free 2-hour seminar will be held on Friday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Reservations are appreciated by calling (607) 687-4120.